Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Reduces Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 450,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $13,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 555,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,036,000 after acquiring an additional 80,665 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 153.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 42,166 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter worth approximately $516,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,262,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,459,000 after acquiring an additional 452,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Lantheus by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $72.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $73.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.04.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.30 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The business’s revenue was up 125.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

In related news, SVP Carol Walker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $843,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $89,065.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,569.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,116,686 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

