Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.30-$13.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.20 billion-$11.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.40 billion.

Shares of AAP stock traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $185.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,698. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $172.86 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.12 and its 200-day moving average is $217.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.82%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAP. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a buy rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $243.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

