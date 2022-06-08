Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $165.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 61.92% from the company’s current price.

AMD has been the subject of several other reports. cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.15.

AMD stock traded down $3.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.90. 97,561,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,558,516. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.34. The company has a market capitalization of $165.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $78.96 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after buying an additional 36,016,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after buying an additional 30,732,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after buying an additional 17,896,122 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $1,423,132,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $777,111,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

