AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AECOM also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.75- EPS.

Shares of ACM traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,663. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.85 and a 200 day moving average of $72.90. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.45. AECOM has a 1 year low of $58.36 and a 1 year high of $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 1.59%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AECOM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Argus raised their price target on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the first quarter worth about $245,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in AECOM by 93.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 17,643 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AECOM during the first quarter worth about $601,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AECOM by 9.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AECOM during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

