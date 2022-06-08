AEX Gold (LON:AEXG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.00

AEX Gold Inc. (LON:AEXG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 46 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 45.40 ($0.57), with a volume of 195429 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.50 ($0.56).

The company has a current ratio of 19.90, a quick ratio of 19.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 41.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 35.22. The company has a market cap of £80.40 million and a PE ratio of -4.87.

About AEX Gold (LON:AEXG)

AEX Gold Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Greenland. Its principal project is the Nalunaq gold project located in the South West Greenland. The company was formerly known as Alopex Gold Inc and changed its name to AEX Gold Inc in June 2018.

