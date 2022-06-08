Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.52

Shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.52 and traded as low as $1.22. Agile Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 274,951 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agile Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.40.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69.

Agile Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($8.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.80) by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 million. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,209.95% and a negative return on equity of 599.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($8.00) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.8 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 341.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 126,015 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 771.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 237,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 210,370 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 586,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 213,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 3,348.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 747,131 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

