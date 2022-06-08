Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSE:A opened at $128.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.92. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.64 and a twelve month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.58.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

