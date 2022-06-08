Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.89-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGTI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agiliti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Agiliti from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agiliti currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Shares of AGTI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.03. 253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.79. Agiliti has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.03.

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Agiliti had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 13.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Agiliti will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Agiliti news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $335,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,108 over the last 90 days. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGTI. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth $156,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at $1,432,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the third quarter valued at $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

