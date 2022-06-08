Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AGYS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Agilysys to $58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Agilysys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Agilysys stock opened at $43.22 on Wednesday. Agilysys has a 52 week low of $31.49 and a 52 week high of $59.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 240.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Agilysys had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Laveti Sridhar sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $26,357.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,231 in the last three months. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 8,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 732,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,209,000 after acquiring an additional 29,936 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Agilysys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 487,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,433,000 after acquiring an additional 51,034 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

