AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 1,946 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 272,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90.

Get AGM Group alerts:

AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.37 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AGM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGM Group by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 21,211 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGM Group during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AGM Group during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

About AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH)

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; FXSC, a retail-orientated online trading education website; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions. It also engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sales of technology hardware.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.