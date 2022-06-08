AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 1,946 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 272,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90.
AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.37 million during the quarter.
About AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH)
AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; FXSC, a retail-orientated online trading education website; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions. It also engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sales of technology hardware.
