Aidos Kuneen 1-Day Volume Tops $306,206.00 (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 8th. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a market capitalization of $4.57 million and approximately $306,206.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,374.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,802.50 or 0.05934293 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000263 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002368 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.14 or 0.00204596 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.97 or 0.00592521 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.85 or 0.00605282 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00070540 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Profile

Aidos Kuneen (CRYPTO:ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidos Kuneen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aidos Kuneen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

