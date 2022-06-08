Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from €2.10 to €1.90. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Air France-KLM traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 28593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Air France-KLM from €2.02 ($2.17) to €1.70 ($1.83) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Air France-KLM from €4.60 ($4.95) to €4.00 ($4.30) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Air France-KLM from €4.20 ($4.52) to €4.40 ($4.73) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Air France-KLM from €3.10 ($3.33) to €1.10 ($1.18) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.05.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Air France-KLM ( OTCMKTS:AFLYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air France-KLM SA will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

