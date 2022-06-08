Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Air T from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ AIRT opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.50 million, a PE ratio of 65.47 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.31. Air T has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $43.05.
Air T Company Profile
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
