Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Air T from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRT opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.50 million, a PE ratio of 65.47 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.31. Air T has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $43.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Air T by 433.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 16,208 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air T by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Air T by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

