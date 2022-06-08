Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.44.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Alamos Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bankshares upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Shares of AGI stock remained flat at $C$9.84 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 304,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,299. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$3.86 billion and a PE ratio of -24.24. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.30 and a 12 month high of C$11.61.

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$233.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$229.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is -18.47%.

In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 17,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.15, for a total value of C$191,347.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$229,458.94.

Alamos Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.