Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Shares Down 1.2%

Alcanna Inc. (TSE:CLIQ – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$9.01 and last traded at C$9.05. 555,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 253,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.16.

The firm has a market cap of C$327.85 million and a PE ratio of 8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.71.

Get Alcanna alerts:

About Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ)

Alcanna Inc engages in the retailing of alcohol in North America. The company retails wines, beers, and spirits; and cannabis products It operates 176 locations in Alberta and British Columbia; and 53 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alcanna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcanna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.