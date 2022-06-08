Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Shares Down 1.2%

Alcanna Inc. (TSE:CLIQ – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$9.01 and last traded at C$9.05. 555,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 253,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.16.
The firm has a market cap of C$327.85 million and a PE ratio of 8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.71.
About Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ)
Read More
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
- 3 Intriguing Stocks With Sub-10 P/E Ratios
- Time to Buy Take-Two Interactive Stock
- Snap Inc: Revised Guidance & Steeping Losses
- 3 Software Plays Showing Signs of Recovery
Receive News & Ratings for Alcanna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcanna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.