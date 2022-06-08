Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDXGet Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.29). Aldeyra Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

ALDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aldeyra Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,961,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,165,000 after purchasing an additional 147,711 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,105,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 739,206 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,473,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after acquiring an additional 80,523 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.2% in the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,400,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 244,939 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,254.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALDX stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.56. 359,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,466. The stock has a market cap of $207.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 13.60 and a quick ratio of 13.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $13.18.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

