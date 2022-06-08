Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.09 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.Alight also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

ALIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on Alight in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

ALIT traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $8.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,929,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,080. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.54. Alight has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.33.

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alight had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Alight will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William P. Foley II sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $3,535,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Massey bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $446,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 752,305 shares of company stock worth $7,618,465 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alight during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Alight during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alight during the third quarter worth about $2,286,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,204,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 20,749 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,069,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,372,000 after purchasing an additional 83,591 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

