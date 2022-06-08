Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.09 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.Alight also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
ALIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on Alight in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.
ALIT traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $8.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,929,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,080. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.54. Alight has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.33.
In other news, Director William P. Foley II sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $3,535,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Massey bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $446,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 752,305 shares of company stock worth $7,618,465 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alight during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Alight during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alight during the third quarter worth about $2,286,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,204,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 20,749 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,069,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,372,000 after purchasing an additional 83,591 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Alight (Get Rating)
Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.
