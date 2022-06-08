Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of ALKS stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $28.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,860,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,704. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.18 and a beta of 0.75. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $278.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.02 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,647,386.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 93,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $2,610,853.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,967,127.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,746 shares of company stock worth $6,241,124. Company insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,237,000 after acquiring an additional 325,610 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alkermes by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Alkermes by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

