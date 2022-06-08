Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $207.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) will post $207.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems posted sales of $188.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full-year sales of $897.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $889.90 million to $905.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $200.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALGM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.29.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $200,079.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,926.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,504,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,152,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,924,000 after purchasing an additional 170,171 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,450,000 after acquiring an additional 632,036 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 8.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,893,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,585,000 after acquiring an additional 299,504 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,394,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,008,000 after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGM stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $24.96. 422,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.91. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $38.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 1.59.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

