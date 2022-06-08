Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.13 Per Share

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Alliance Pharma’s previous dividend of $0.56. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:APH opened at GBX 114.70 ($1.44) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 114.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 109.07. The company has a market cap of £618.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.77. Alliance Pharma has a 12 month low of GBX 93 ($1.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 123 ($1.54).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.63) price target on shares of Alliance Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It holds the marketing rights of approximately 80 consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products.

