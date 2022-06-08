Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Sold by Sessa Capital IM L.P.

Sessa Capital IM L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 334,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415,604 shares during the period. Allogene Therapeutics makes up about 0.2% of Sessa Capital IM L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sessa Capital IM L.P.’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Alison Moore sold 8,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $66,365.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 8,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $67,960.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,333 shares of company stock valued at $527,695. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLO. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $36.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

Shares of ALLO traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.43. 74,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,857. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average is $11.01. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $27.86.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.28% and a negative net margin of 148,214.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.