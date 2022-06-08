Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on July 1st

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0761 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of ERH stock opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $15.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund ( NYSEAMERICAN:ERH Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (Get Rating)

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.