Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on July 1st

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2022

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERHGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0761 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of ERH stock opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $15.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERHGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (Get Rating)

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Dividend History for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)

