Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 701,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 249,547 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.71% of Alphatec worth $8,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Alphatec by 341.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 73.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

ATEC opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average is $10.70. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.59.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.14). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 60.83% and a negative return on equity of 147.10%. The firm had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.72 million. Equities analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphatec news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $501,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,362,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,753,559.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $31,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,752. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $60,184 and have sold 271,630 shares valued at $2,141,374. 34.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

