Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Shares Gap Down to $54.01

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.01, but opened at $52.59. Altria Group shares last traded at $50.65, with a volume of 116,278 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Get Altria Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.88. The company has a market capitalization of $91.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.