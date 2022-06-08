Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Shares Up 3%

Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD – Get Rating) shares shot up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €137.40 ($147.74) and last traded at €137.00 ($147.31). 2,396 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 7,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at €133.00 ($143.01).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($215.05) target price on Amadeus FiRe in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $783.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €134.42 and a 200-day moving average price of €152.84.

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of commerce, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and specialized training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

