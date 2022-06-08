Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,484 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.7% of Stifel Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Amazon.com worth $1,255,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.97.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $121.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,199,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.