Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 86.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 5.1% of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,917,115,000 after purchasing an additional 195,716 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 295,683.2% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712,599 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,253,179,000 after purchasing an additional 564,699 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,708,960 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,367,596,000 after purchasing an additional 311,805 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $172.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.97.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.67. The stock had a trading volume of 903,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,199,712. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

