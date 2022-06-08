American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. American Eagle Outfitters reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 71.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $2.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on AEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters to $34.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $449,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $246,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.8% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 286,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 56.2% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 294,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 105,946 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $1,579,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $309,000.

AEO opened at $12.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

