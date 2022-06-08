American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $315.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $290.29.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $266.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.48 and a 200 day moving average of $252.78.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 96.89%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of American Tower by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

