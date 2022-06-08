America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.91% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRMT. Stephens lowered their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, America’s Car-Mart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

NASDAQ CRMT traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.06. 83,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,558. The company has a market cap of $683.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.32. America’s Car-Mart has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $165.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.69.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $351.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.55 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 7.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRMT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 621.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

