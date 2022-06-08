AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

AMETEK has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. AMETEK has a payout ratio of 15.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AMETEK to earn $5.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

Shares of AME opened at $123.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. AMETEK has a one year low of $114.37 and a one year high of $148.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.77.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 726.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AME. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.30.

About AMETEK (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

