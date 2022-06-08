Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives $247.21 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $247.57.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amgen from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $245.48. 2,353,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,150,306. The firm has a market cap of $131.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.84 and a 200 day moving average of $232.20.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Amgen will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Amgen by 12.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 9.8% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

