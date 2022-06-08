Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $246.41 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The firm has a market cap of $131.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.40.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.