Amigo (LON:AMGO) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.06 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.06 ($0.08). Approximately 1,297,899 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 8,078,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.02 ($0.08).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 427.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.78 million and a PE ratio of -0.14.

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It also engages in trading business. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.

