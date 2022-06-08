Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Select Equity Group L.P.

Select Equity Group L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,015,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 240,040 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for about 1.7% of Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Select Equity Group L.P. owned about 1.17% of Amphenol worth $613,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

NYSE APH traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.34. 21,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,972. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $65.84 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.18 and a 200 day moving average of $76.63.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.74%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

About Amphenol (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.