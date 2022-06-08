Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Trading Up 8.4%

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) were up 8.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.21 and last traded at $13.02. Approximately 7,487 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,260,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

Separately, Citigroup raised Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.18). As a group, analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and Canada. The company's product candidature includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and tauroursodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases.

