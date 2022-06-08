Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Trading Up 8.4%

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) were up 8.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.21 and last traded at $13.02. Approximately 7,487 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,260,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.
Separately, Citigroup raised Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24.
About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX)
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and Canada. The company's product candidature includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and tauroursodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX)
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.