Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Spears Abacus Advisors LLC

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $782,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,461. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.52.

Analog Devices stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,946. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.81 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.85. The stock has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

