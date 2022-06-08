Analysts Anticipate Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) to Announce -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.38). Arcimoto posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 1,385.05% and a negative return on equity of 88.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FUV shares. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Arcimoto from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Dawson James started coverage on Arcimoto in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUV traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.26. Arcimoto has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 14.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 331,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after acquiring an additional 26,294 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after acquiring an additional 197,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 34,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 28,659 shares in the last quarter. 24.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

