Analysts Anticipate Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) will report $15.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.50 million. Citizens Community Bancorp posted sales of $16.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $62.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.60 million to $63.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $64.05 million, with estimates ranging from $63.30 million to $64.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of CZWI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.66. 3,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,804. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZWI. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 241.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

