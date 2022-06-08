Analysts Anticipate Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $569.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) to post $569.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $569.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $569.30 million. Dropbox reported sales of $530.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full year sales of $2.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dropbox.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 146.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $562.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DBX shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,228,683.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $289,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,647,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,825,005.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,586 shares of company stock worth $1,968,511 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,610,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,822,000 after buying an additional 1,065,858 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in Dropbox by 175.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 203,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 129,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Dropbox by 25.2% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 93,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.97. 208,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,183,980. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average is $23.02. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.89.

About Dropbox (Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dropbox (DBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.