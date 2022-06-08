Analysts Anticipate First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.08 Million

Brokerages forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) will post sales of $127.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $128.19 million. First Industrial Realty Trust posted sales of $117.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year sales of $516.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $504.06 million to $523.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $562.55 million, with estimates ranging from $518.81 million to $595.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Industrial Realty Trust.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 50.47%. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on FR. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.81.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded down $1.54 on Friday, reaching $51.36. 569,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,468. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.94. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $50.35 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.