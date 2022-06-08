Analysts Anticipate NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.26. NextGen Healthcare reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NextGen Healthcare.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $151.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NXGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.59. 381,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,617. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 619.87 and a beta of 1.18. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $21.87.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $74,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,588,507.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 33,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $680,482.18. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 155,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,311.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,005 in the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 49,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,167,000 after purchasing an additional 112,354 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 60,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 243,886 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextGen Healthcare (Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextGen Healthcare (NXGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.