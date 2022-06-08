Analysts Anticipate Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viemed Healthcare’s earnings. Viemed Healthcare reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Viemed Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.32 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Viemed Healthcare.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $32.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Shares of VMD opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $223.97 million, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.97. Viemed Healthcare has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $7.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

