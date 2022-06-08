Analysts Expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.94 billion and the lowest is $2.25 billion. Continental Resources posted sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year sales of $9.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.58 billion to $11.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $11.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.24. Continental Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLR. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources to $76.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.53.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $72.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.75. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $31.40 and a 12 month high of $72.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

In other Continental Resources news, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,605,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 13.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

