Analysts Expect Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Datto’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.16. Datto posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Datto will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Datto.

Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Datto had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $170.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.57 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSP. Royal Bank of Canada cut Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Datto in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair cut Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Northland Securities lowered Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.44.

MSP stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,533. Datto has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $35.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.77, a PEG ratio of 14.13 and a beta of -0.27.

In related news, CAO William Severance sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $44,620.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Abbot sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 391,816 shares of company stock worth $12,355,110 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Datto by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Datto by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Datto by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datto by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datto by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

