Analysts Expect Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Design Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.26). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Design Therapeutics.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02).

DSGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Design Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

DSGN stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.83. The stock had a trading volume of 105,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 2.08. Design Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.23.

In related news, Director Arsani William bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $474,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stella Xu sold 565,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $10,782,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SR One Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,463,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,887,000 after purchasing an additional 935,196 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,863,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,369,000 after purchasing an additional 603,079 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after purchasing an additional 143,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after purchasing an additional 21,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

