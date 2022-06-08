Analysts Expect MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.09 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) will announce $15.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.80 million. MacroGenics reported sales of $30.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year sales of $109.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100.60 million to $122.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $100.98 million, with estimates ranging from $86.70 million to $115.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.24). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 303.19% and a negative return on equity of 84.52%. The business had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGNX. Guggenheim downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on MacroGenics from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MacroGenics stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 40,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,283. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $29.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67. The stock has a market cap of $203.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.17.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

