Analysts Expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $734.97 Million

Equities analysts expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) to post $734.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $739.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $730.31 million. MKS Instruments reported sales of $749.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year sales of $3.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MKS Instruments.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.56 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.56.

Shares of MKSI traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $120.77. 3,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,975. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 3.72. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $184.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 56.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MKS Instruments (MKSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.