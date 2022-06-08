Analysts Expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Oceaneering International posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $446.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oceaneering International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

NYSE OII traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $12.99. 1,010,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,914. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Oceaneering International has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $18.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,822,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,383 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at $11,537,000. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,299,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,320,000 after purchasing an additional 964,944 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oceaneering International by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,067,000 after purchasing an additional 884,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,700,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

