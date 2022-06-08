Analysts Expect Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Olink Holding AB (publ) reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olink Holding AB (publ) will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.09). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Olink Holding AB (publ).

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 521,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,637,000 after buying an additional 387,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 38,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 23,326 shares in the last quarter. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olink Holding AB (publ) stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.21. 179,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,405. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.21. Olink Holding AB has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $38.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -39.39 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

